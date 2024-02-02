Friday, February 2, 2024
Iceland warns of a new volcanic eruption

February 2, 2024
Iceland warns of a new volcanic eruption

The authorities in Iceland warned on Friday of the increased possibility of a new eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula within two weeks or several days.
A violent volcanic eruption occurred last month on the peninsula, located southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, and burning red lava overflowed from long fissures in the ground.
Lava destroyed many homes in Iceland, for the first time in about half a century.
According to the Icelandic Meteorological Authority, Federstova, calculation models based on Global Positioning System data indicate the accumulation of an estimated 6.5 million cubic meters of lava beneath the Svartingi area. It also indicates that the lava will reach the same size as it was in last month's eruption.

