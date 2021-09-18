Iceland The volcano has erupted in Iceland for half a year, and there is no end to the eruption near Reykjavik

“There still seems to be magma coming from somewhere in the warehouse, so this can continue for a long time to come,” says geophysicist Halldor Geirsson.

On Sunday six months have passed since the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano. The eruption continues and is the longest volcanic eruption in Iceland in more than 50 years.

The news agency AFP reports this.

Fagradalsfjall is located about 40 km from the center of the country’s capital, Reykjavik. The eruption has become a popular tourist attraction, which, according to authorities, has already been admired by 300,000 people.

The eruption glow is even fried marshmallows and hot dogs.

The lava field formed by the eruption is named after the volcano Fagradalshraun, which means the beautiful valley of lava. 143 cubic meters of lava have already flowed from the volcano.

“Six months is a reasonably long eruption, ”volcano researcher Thorvaldur Thordarson tells AFP.

The eruption of Fagradalsfjall is special because the intensity of the lava flow has remained fairly constant, ie the eruption has continued quite strongly, says the geophysicist Halldor Geirsson.

According to him, the volcanic eruptions in Iceland start very active, then the lava flow begins to subside and ends.

Fagradalsfjall shows no signs of slowing down.

“There still seems to be magma coming from somewhere in the warehouse, so this can continue for a long time to come,” Geirsson says.

However, the eruption of Fagradalsfjall is still far from the longest ever in Iceland. On the island of Surtsey, off the coast of the country, a volcano erupted almost four years from November 1963 to June 1967.

Tourists admired the lava field on September 15th.