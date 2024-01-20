Iceland | The volcanic eruption in Iceland seems to have leveled off

The volcanic eruption that started on January 14 destroyed three houses.

Last weekend the volcanic eruption that began near Grindavík in Iceland froze this week, says, among others, the Icelandic Broadcasting Company RÚV. However, the official end of the eruption has not yet been announced.

Electricity was cut in Grindavík on Friday morning after a fault was found in the backbone cable that runs under the lava from the volcanic eruption. Electricity was restored to the area after a few hours.

The volcanic eruption that started on January 14 destroyed three houses. Barriers built to protect Grindavík managed to divert lava away from the town area this week.

Iceland's government also held an extra session this week to discuss the situation and how to help residents displaced by the eruption. Residents of the city were evacuated last Saturday after a series of small earthquakes warned of an impending eruption.

Eruption started on Sunday at eight in the morning, when a crack opened in the ground about 450 meters from the city. Half a day later, the crack was already 900 meters long and cut off the main road to Grindavík. During the day, another gap, about a hundred meters long, opened, from which lava began to flow towards the buildings.

According to the news site Iceland Monitor, around 240 sheep remained in shelters in the Grindavík area. The authorities said at the beginning of the week that they were trying to save an estimated 270 animals from the area, says The Guardian. The animals were in the area for several days without food or water.

There was a volcanic eruption near Grindavík last time in December. After that, some of the small town's residents had moved back to their former homes. This eruption was already the Fifth in less than three years.

Iceland has the most active volcanoes in Europe, 33 in total.