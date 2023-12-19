pictures

Another volcano erupting in Iceland. Located in the southwestern region, it began its eruptive activity with flames, lava and smoke after weeks of intense seismic activity, the country's meteorological office said, threatening a nearby city. Nearby Keflavik International Airport in Reykjavik remained open, albeit with numerous delays in both arrivals and departures. The images show molten rock spectacularly pouring out of cracks in the ground.

The volcano is located northeast of the city Grindavi'k and near the tourist resort “Blue Lagoon”



