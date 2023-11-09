Iceland | The spa, known for its turquoise water, was closed for more than a thousand due to the earthquake

On Wednesday, 1,200 small earthquakes were registered in the region.

Icelandic the spa, which is one of the most famous attractions, was temporarily closed on Thursday due to the earthquakes. The Blue Lagoon spa, known for its turquoise water, will remain closed for at least a week.

According to the local newspaper Vikurfréttir, at least 40 guests of the Blue Lagoon Hotel left their accommodation in taxis on the night before Thursday, startled by continuous small earthquakes.

“The biggest reason for the decision was the experiences of our customers last night and the long-lasting stress they caused for our employees,” the hotel’s press release said.

Reykjanes according to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, 1,200 small earthquakes were registered on the peninsula on Wednesday alone.

The cause of the earthquakes is the movement of volcanic magma under the peninsula. If the magma begins to move upwards, it can lead to a volcanic eruption.