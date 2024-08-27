Iceland | The search for tourists lost in the cave was stopped, no one was missing

Iceland|The tourist group had been thought to be larger than it actually was.

in Iceland the search for the two tourists who disappeared in the ice cave has been stopped when it turned out that there was no one left in the cave. The news agency AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

Two tourists was searched for on Sunday and Monday in the ice cave on the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier. The cave had collapsed in the middle of a guided tour.

Tourist group 25 people were thought to have gathered until the cave was emptied on Monday evening and no one was found. The size of the tourist group had been 23 people, and no one was missing.

According to the police, there had been “contradictory information” about the size of the tourist group and the search had been continued just in case. More than 200 people participated in the rescue work.

The crumbling ice hit four tourists, one of whom died at the rescue site. One suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Reykjavík. His condition is stable.

The dead and seriously injured tourist are Americans.