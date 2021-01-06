In Iceland, in the village of Faskrudsfjordur , thousands of French fishermen have written a little-known chapter in history. They came from Gravelines (Nord), Paimpol (Côtes-d’Armor), Fécamp (Seine-Maritime) or Calais (Pas-de-Calais). Cod hunting was abundant in these cold waters. For four centuries, until 1935, the sailors stopped over in this village in eastern Iceland. The locals nicknamed it the small French village.





This memory rests only on a handful of elders. “My grandfather was very happy when the fishermen came here in the fjord. They brought biscuits, brandy and red wine. In exchange, my grandmother gave them Icelandic sweaters and socks“, entrusts Atli Skaftason, resident of Faskrudsfjordur. Faced with this smiling legend, the reality was much less, especially for the sailors, who spent eight months at sea and worked 20 hours a day. They have known disease, shipwrecks, frostbite and homesickness. 4,000 to 5,000 sailors are said to have lost their lives there, often missing at sea. A cemetery is dedicated to them in the village.