Iceland | The intensity of the volcanic eruption is decreasing – This is all that is known about the situation

in Iceland North of Grindavík, a volcanic eruption began on Sunday morning. The eruption was preceded by a tight series of small earthquakes that started in the early morning. According to the authorities, the estimated location of the eruption is on the southeast side of a mountain called Hagafell.

According to the authorities, the residents have nothing to do with the evacuated city for the time being. According to the estimate, there were around 200 people in Grindavík at the time of the evacuation. A volcanic eruption set at least two houses on fire in the small coastal town of Grindavík on Sunday.

This is the same area where the volcano also erupted in December. Sunday's eruption was already the Fifth in less than three years.

The expert evaluates the Icelandic Broadcasting Corporation for RÚV, that the intensity of the eruption would be decreasing. However, according to the expert, it is too early to say how quickly the intensity will decrease.

of Iceland president Guðni Jóhannesson thanked the rescue authorities and the residents of Grindavík in his speech on Sunday evening. According to the president, the whole country shows sympathy for the residents of Grindavík.

“We Icelanders will do this together. We will not give up,” he stated.

Prime Minister of Iceland by Katrín Jakobsdóttir according to the residents of the area have shown endurance and calmness in a challenging situation. According to the prime minister, the country's government will meet on Monday to discuss the situation of the residents who left their homes and the support measures aimed at them.

The greater part About 4,000 of Grindavik's residents had already left the city as a precaution before mid-November. After the volcanic eruption on December 18, residents were first allowed to return to their homes for short periods at a time, until permission was given to return more permanently on Christmas Eve. However, only a few dozen residents returned to the city.

This is the same area where the volcano also erupted in December. Eruption photographed from an airplane window on January 14.

Authorities hope that the volcanic eruption will be short again this time, as it happened in December. Although the eruption at that time started strong, it started to subside after only hours.

The expert who spoke to Yleisradio Iceland, a volcanologist of Thorvaldur Thordarson according to this eruption will be smaller, but may last longer.

The Svartseng geothermal power plant is also located in the area, which produces electricity and water for about 30,000 inhabitants of the Reykjanes peninsula. A wall has been built to protect the power plant since November.

Until March 2021, there had been no volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula for eight centuries.

Iceland has the most active volcanoes in Europe, 33 in total.