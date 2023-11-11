A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland due to the risk of the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula. Overnight, the Icelandic Civil Protection ordered the evacuation of Grindavík – a town of 3,500 inhabitants located on the Reykjanes peninsula, about 60 kilometers from Reykjavik – due to the risk of a volcanic eruption linked to the strong earthquakes recorded yesterday.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) explained that it fears that large quantities of magma are spreading underground and could emerge because “significant changes in seismic activity have been recorded”. In particular, he warned of the fact that “a magma tunnel is currently forming and could reach Grindaví”. Calling on the population “to remain calm”, the IMO underlined that “there is no immediate and imminent danger, the evacuation is mainly preventive and has as its main objective the safety of all residents of Grindaví”.

The roads in the area were closed to traffic and the Blue Lagoon, a well-known tourist attraction, announced it would be closed for a week. The Icelandic public broadcaster, Ruv, reports that intense seismic activity occurred yesterday. The US Geophysical Institute (USGS) reports on its website that 12 tremors were recorded yesterday, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 5.9. At the moment there are no reports of disruption at Keflavík International Airport, which is located 23 kilometers from the city centre.

There are around thirty active volcanoes in Iceland.