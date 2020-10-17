I.n spring, when the first wave of the corona pandemic had a firm grip on many European countries, small Iceland on the northern edge of the continent caused a sensation: Hardly any other country is fighting the spread of the coronavirus so successfully, testing so extensively and doing so much research of the lung disease Covid-19.

When Germany was still arguing about the introduction of a warning app, Iceland had already established a well-functioning system for contact tracing, which many citizens trustingly use. The Icelanders have long been considered a prime example of how discipline and solidarity can stop the unbridled spread of the virus. But this success story is over for the time being.