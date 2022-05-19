from Elena Meli

The genome sequencing project for all Icelanders turns 25: today the largest genetic database in the world (350 thousand samples), a mine of data to understand the role of genes in hundreds of diseases (or behaviors) and find new treatments

A desolate island, far from the rest of the world, with a population of sheep largely superior to that of the group of humans who colonized it and who over the centuries have had to adapt to live with volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, waves of black plague. Yet right here, in Icelandtook shape one of the most relevant scientific achievements of humanitya project whose 25th anniversary has just been celebrated with a conference that celebrated the successes obtained and outlined the path of the search for the future: thanks to the sequencing of the DNA of all the inhabitants of the island from deCODE geneticstoday we know better the genetic diversity of the human species and above all genes have been identified that influence the risk of over 400 diseases and that could become, in some cases, the template for innovative drugs. See also At Expo 2020 Bracco presents the latest applications of artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging

A special population In Reykjavik they are rightly proud, because the is written in this wood, glass and steel workshop history of medicine, for example by discovering for the first time genetic variants associated with an increased risk of certain cancers or Alzheimer’s, diabetes or cardiovascular disease; to date the deCODE has collected data on over 10 thousand human traits associated with diseases but also to elements of behavior or cognitive (variants associated with a passion for crosswords have also been discovered), thanks to the complete sequencing of ben 350 thousand genomes. A huge database, which today collects the genetic and health data of 2.5 million people around the world: since 2017 the effort to read the human genome has in fact extended outside Iceland, confirming many of the discoveries made on the inhabitants of an island that has become a genetic laboratory thanks to its geographical situation and its history. Unnur Thorsteindottir, vice president of genetic research at deCODE, explains: The Icelandic population is homogeneous and small, but large enough to study the impact of genes on most human diseases. Since 1997 we have started to compile the “Book of Icelanders” in which we have reconstructed the genealogy of our compatriots; these data, combined with the fact that the so-called “founder effect” occurred on the island (a population that descends from a low number of ancestors and therefore has a low genetic variability, ed), have made it possible to obtain extraordinary results. See also Covid EU, Ecdc map: Europe remains almost all in red

Therapies of the future Icelandic, for example, the first high-resolution map of the human genome: the inhabitants of the island responded in large numbers to the call and the researchers were able to analyze the DNA of about half of the population, 175 thousand people out of a total of 340 thousand souls . Today the genetic database of deCODE is the largest in the world and is opening the way to a new era of medicine in which thanks to big data it will be possible to understand more and more not only human diversity, but also theinteraction between genes and the environment: the supercomputers at work at deCODE process about four quadrillion data per second and can dredge 100 PetaBytes of data extracted from the volunteers’ DNA (one PetaByte equals one thousand TeraBytes). We have gone from looking for data to extracting knowledge from the data we collect: instead of making hypotheses to verify, we are letting the biology of our DNA “talk to us”, observes Kari Stefansson, founder of deCODE. We identify correlations, genes that are involved in a greater or lesser risk of disease, so that more and more precise therapies can then be made. The second part of the path is possible thanks to Amgen, which acquired deCODE in 2012, and as explained by Ray Deshaies, senior vice president of research at Amgen, To date, 80 percent of known proteins and therefore their functions cannot be influenced. from drugs: the in-depth analysis of the genome is making it possible to identify the best way to intervene even where for the moment we are unable to do so. See also Drugs, therapy for complicated adult infections is available again