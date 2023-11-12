PICTURES

The approximately 4 thousand inhabitants of the port of Grindavik, in the south-west of Iceland and not far from the capital Reykjavyk, have been invited to leave their homes in view of a possible volcanic eruption that could destroy it. According to forecasts, the movements of the magma underlying the earth’s crust in the area seem to indicate significant volcanic activity. The eruption could occur in a few hours or a few days. The most likely scenario is that of magma escaping from anywhere in the 15 kilometer deep fissure that recently formed in the affected area. Seismic tremors and ground upheavals have already damaged roads and buildings in and around the port town.



