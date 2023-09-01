In 2006, Iceland resumed hunting this type of whale, which can be more than 20 meters in length, after a 20-year hiatus.

And last June, Reykjavik suspended commercial whaling after a report said that whales took a long time after harpooning, sometimes up to hours, in violation of the country’s animal welfare law.

Fishing will resume after a government task force concluded that it was possible to improve fishing methods.

“A regulation will be issued with detailed and stricter requirements for fishing equipment and methods, as well as increased supervision,” the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said in a statement.

The Icelandic public broadcaster said the whalers will be required to complete a course in whale biology and the perception of pain and stress.

She added that they will also be provided with detailed instructions on how to hit the animals with spears, to ensure that they die quickly.

on the brink of extinction