Iceland | Residents who evacuated due to the earthquakes were allowed to retrieve their belongings

Hundreds the inhabitants of the Icelandic town of Grindavik, who were driven from their homes by the earthquakes, were able to stay in their homes quickly on Monday, the authorities said.

After waiting for hours in their cars, the residents were only allowed to spend a short time in their homes and take their belongings with them under the supervision of the police and civil protection authorities.

According to journalists who were there, people packed their cars as full as they could and tried to take as much stuff as possible to safety.

Grindavi too the residents were evacuated early on Saturday in case of a volcanic eruption in the area.

About 4,000 people live in the city, located forty kilometers southwest of Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

Earthquakes have set volcanic magma in motion. It could lead to the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near Grindavik.