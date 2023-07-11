Iceland | Researcher: Volcanic eruption near Reykjavik will not affect international air traffic

Icelandic authorities are asking people to keep a safe distance from the eruption area. Gases are a health risk in the vicinity of Reykjavik.

Reykjavik Lava is gushing out from the nearby erupting volcano, reported news agency TT. The eruption takes place in the Litli-Hrutur volcano about 30 kilometers southwest of Reykjavík.

Icelandic authorities are asking people to keep a safe distance from the eruption area. Due to the gases spreading from the eruption, residents of the Reykjanes peninsula and the capital region are asked to close windows and ventilation openings, says the Icelandic public broadcasting company RÚV.

A wide danger zone has been declared around the volcano because it is possible that the ground will crack in several places or that lava or smoke will spread quickly in different directions. Despite this, many have gathered to watch the eruption, Icelandic media reported on Tuesday.

The eruption that started yesterday is the largest observed on the Reykjanes peninsula. The Reykjanes Peninsula is located in southwest Iceland near Reykjavik.

of Iceland a geologist who studied volcanic eruptions SpongeBob Nikkola told STT that the ongoing eruption of Reykjanes will not cause effects as far as Finland. According to Nikkola, it will not affect international air traffic either, as some previous eruptions in Iceland have.

“Such effects do not occur now, because the volcanic eruption is not explosive. The lava erupting from Litli-Hrutur can be described as very friable. It is a peaceful lava eruption,” says the Geological Research Center researcher.

According to him, the eruption does not produce ash, i.e. volcanic rock dust, which would spread into the atmosphere.

“The health problem is caused by the gases produced, mainly sulfur compounds and carbon monoxide. Their effects are very local, although the direction of the wind has some influence on their spread.”

According to Nikkola’s assessment, it was recommended to close the windows as far back as Reykjavik, because there was no immediate certainty about the composition and quantities of the gases from the eruption.

“This was a precautionary measure taken in Reykjavik just in case.”

In progress The current volcanic eruption is not nearly as large as the huge eruptions of Holuhraun (2014) or Skaftárelda (1783) in Iceland. However, this is the largest eruption observed on the Reykjanes peninsula, said a professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson newspaper for Morgunbladid.

“There is neither a big eruption nor a catastrophe going on, but we have to treat it with respect,” Guðmundsson said.

The eruption has been accompanied by earthquakes under the Fagradalsfjäll volcano.

This is the third eruption in two years at Litli-Hrutur, located in southwest Iceland. The eruption experienced in March 2021 lasted six months. The eruption, which started last August, lasted for three weeks. Those eruptions attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region.

Before that, the Reykjanes volcanic system was dormant for about 800 years.

Correction 11.7 at 10:52: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, the Litli-Hrutur volcano is located about thirty, not three kilometers from Reykjavík.