Reykjavik – Icelandic whalers have killed the first two fin whales of this fin whale hunting season whales, just a week after the Icelandic government once again allowed this controversial practice. The news is reported by the local media. Two ships of the company Hvalurthe last one that continues to hunt whales on the island, have each harpooned a cetacean and should return to port today with their prey.

Along with Japan and Norway, Iceland is one of only three countries in the world where whaling is permitted. The government suspended this practice in June for two months, but it was allowed again at the end of August starting September 1, a decision widely criticized by animal rights groups. To justify the new authorization, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said in a statement that there is a basis for “changing hunting methods, which leads to less irregularities and, therefore, an improvement in terms of welfare some animals”. Annual quotas authorize the capture of 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales. But catches have been much smaller in recent years, due to lower demand for whale meat.