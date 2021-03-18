Iceland will allow entry from this March 18, without sanitary restrictions, to all travelers who present a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19. The measure seeks to reactivate the flow of tourists from the US and the UK mainly.

This measure, already in force since January 20 for visitors from the European Schengen area of ​​free movement – of which Iceland, although not a member of the EU, is a part – will be extended from now on to all entrants “whatever its origin,” the government explained in a statement.

Vaccination certificates issued by Schengen countries or issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the name “yellow card” will be accepted.

At the moment, the measure concerns only travelers vaccinated with the Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines who received the green light from the European Medicines Authority.

“People who present these certificates do not need to undergo tests or observe a quarantine period or present a negative PCR test during cross-border controls,” the Government clarified.

All travelers who can also demonstrate a full Covid-19 infection with a positive test of more than 14 days will also be freed from entry restrictions, as has been the case since December with travelers from the Schengen area.

Iceland determined to reactivate tourism

Iceland thus becomes one of the first European nations to open the external Schengen borders to third-country nationals.

Cyprus, for its part, announced in early March its intention to allow British citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter without quarantine as of May 1.

By standardizing its requirements, Iceland hopes to boost the flow of visitors from the United States and the United Kingdom, its two largest tourism markets, which are among the most advanced in terms of vaccination globally.

Since February 19, about 20% of travelers arriving on the North Atlantic island have presented a certificate of prior infection or a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19, according to a note from Iceland’s chief epidemiologist published this week. .

Iceland controls the epidemic today: the incidence of the coronavirus is currently only 9 per 100,000 inhabitants. Almost 10% of the population has also received at least one dose of a vaccine.

This article was originally published in RFI