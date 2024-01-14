A new volcanic eruption occurred this morning after 7:00 (8:00 in Italy) southwest of the Icelandic capital Rejkyavik.

The eruption has resumed on the Reykjaness peninsula, much further south than that of December 18, writes the Icelandic newspaper MorgunblaÐiÐ. The National Police Public Security Department declared a state of emergency.

At the moment it appears that a crack opened in Sundhnúk, north of Grindavík, around 7.57am this morning and is already getting longer. Sundnúkur is located on a watershed so it is unclear where the lava might flow.

The Icelandic town of Grindavík was completely evacuated just before four in the morning (3:00 in Italy) due to a new volcanic eruption and just after 6:00 the intervention team was ordered to leave the area. The Icelandic newspaper MorgunblaÑiÑ reports it. The eastern part of Grindavík remained without electricity. Geoscientists believe that magma may be located exactly under the city. The Blue Lagoon of Svartsengi has evacuated all its areas of activity. Geoscientists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office are assessing the situation in the vicinity of Grindavík in light of significantly increased seismic activity which has occurred since last night.

