Iceland | Media: Two people got stuck in a glacier cave in Iceland

Iceland|The search is still ongoing.

Two a tourist has been stuck in a glacier cave in Iceland when the ice collapsed in the middle of a guided tour. Searches are hampered by difficult and dangerous conditions. The matter was reported by, among others, the Icelandic RÚV and BBC.

According to the BBC, the accident on the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier happened around three in the afternoon local time. A group of 25 tourists and a guide were there.

The crumbling ice hit four of the group members, two of whom suffered serious injuries. One of them was flown to a hospital in Reykjavík, and according to RÚV, his life is not in danger. Eyewitnesses who spoke to the newspaper said that the group had just come out of the cave when the ice collapsed.

More than 200 people are working to rescue the tourists trapped in the cave.