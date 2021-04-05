Iceland Lava flows again from the volcano that erupted in Iceland

The new crack is located a mile from the first eruption site.

In Iceland the eruption that began two weeks ago has entered a new phase. The television has shown a picture of a new crack about 200 meters long from which lava flows.

Authorities say helicopters have toured the area to ensure people have evacuated and investigators are on their way to the scene to investigate the crack. Authorities have blocked access to the volcanic area as a precaution.

After the eruption began, large numbers of people traveled to the site to marvel at the event. According to the latest figures from the Icelandic Tourism Authority, by Sunday more than 36,000 people had visited the area.

Originally, experts believed the eruption would be quickly over, but now it is estimated to continue for up to several weeks.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano is located about 40 km from the capital, Reykjavik.

Although there are more active volcanoes in Iceland than in any other European country, the previous volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula occurred in the 13th century. At that time, however, the eruption lasted for almost 30 years.