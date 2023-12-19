Iceland Lava Eruption | “It was like a crack of fire on the ground” – Miikka Silfverberg managed to describe the lava eruption

According to a Finnish passenger, Keflavik airport is really calm.

About Despite the lava eruption, the atmosphere at Keflavik International Airport, located 50 kilometers from Reykjavik, was very calm on Tuesday morning. As usual, the field was open for arriving and departing planes.

Arrived in Keflavik on a morning flight from Canada Miikka Silfverberg told HS that there were few people at the airport and the atmosphere seemed calm. According to him, they didn't even necessarily realize that there was a large lava eruption nearby.

“There hasn't really been any information of any kind,” Sifverberg said.

“Just as we landed, the eruption was visible from the window and it looked great. It was like a blaze of fire on the ground. We haven't made it out of the airport, so I don't know if it will be visible all the way here.”

of Silfverberg according to the plane's captain already told when the flight took off from Vancouver that an eruption had just started in Iceland.

Silfverberg lives in Canada and is on his way to Finland for Christmas. The idea was to spend one day in Iceland during the trip.

“I don't know if it was a good idea in the end game, but that's how it is anyway.”

on Silfverberg there is no information on how the journey could be continued if the lava eruption stopped air traffic.

“The only information we have is what the captain of the plane said. He said there's probably no airspace closure, or if there is, it's really short,” Silfverberg reflected.

“I don't know how we'll get here if the flights don't run. Even that eruption probably lasts for several weeks. Some ship connection, I guess. Yes, it will be fine here now”