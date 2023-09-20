“It’s the journey that counts, not the destination” or a declination of Marcel Proust (also adapted by Captain Jack Sparrow, someone who knows a lot about long crossings) with a view on the Thursday evening races. If the Champions League is the Big Ears Cup, the Conference League is very similar to the Long Distance Cup: those that emerge from the eight groups are significant crossings, real tours of the continent from the borders with the Arctic Ocean to the gates of Asia. We considered, as the crow flies, the longest route for each group, playing to calculate the “furthest” match for each group: all things considered, Fiorentina didn’t go badly. While Group B…