Dozens of rescue workers, including specialized cave rescuers, and two helicopters were deployed, broadcaster RÚV reported. An authority spokeswoman said conditions on the glacier were very difficult.

A tourist who had visited the cave a few minutes earlier but only heard about the collapse when he returned to his hotel told RÚV that it was only three to five metres deep.

According to police, four people were buried. Two of them were rescued with serious injuries, and the search for the other two continued on Sunday afternoon. According to media reports, the coast guard was deployed with two helicopters. The Breidamerkurjökull glacier is located on the famous Jökulsarlon glacier lagoon, a popular tourist destination in the country.

#Iceland #Injured #missing #ice #cave #collapse