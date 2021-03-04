Iceland Iceland is preparing for a possible volcanic eruption

The country has wobbled considerably recently near the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

In Iceland the country has wobbled more than 16,000 times in just over a week, with only about a thousand earthquakes normally occurring each year.

Equally high levels of seismic activity in Iceland have not been seen since digital surveillance began in 1991.

Now, experts believe a small volcanic eruption is inevitably ahead in southwestern Iceland, about 30 kilometers from the country’s capital, Reykjavik, AFP news agency reports.

Possible an earthquake predicting a volcanic eruption has been observed near Mount Keilir, the Icelandic Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mountain has not been active for 800 years. Last week, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude was observed in the area.

“Magma cracks, and it’s so on the surface [ – ] that we need to take this seriously, ”the geophysicist Freysteinn Sigmundsson said the news agency AFP.

Although a volcanic eruption is possible, Sigmundsson pointed out that it is not certain. Despite this, police have already closed roads near the mountain.

Keflavik International Airport and the village of Grindavik, with a population of a few thousand, are also nearby. However, the immediate surroundings of the mountain are uninhabited.

“If the volcanic eruption begins, we assume it’m small,” Sigmundsson said. “The impact on the atmosphere, flights or people’s living conditions will be minimal.

Area has been observed relentlessly since the February 24 earthquake that felt until Reykjavik.

Iceland is the most volcanically active region in Europe. Volcanic eruptions occur on average every five years. The former was experienced in Holuhraun and lasted from August 2014 to February 2015. The volcano erupted in an uninhabited area in the south-east of Iceland.

Instead, in 2010, the eruption of Mount Eyjafjallajökull plunged a huge cloud of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, leading to the cancellation of more than a hundred thousand flights worldwide.