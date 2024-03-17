According to what was reported by local authorities, it appears to be the most powerful, with the lava reaching the barriers east of the town, which was evacuated months ago

There is a state of emergency again in southern Iceland, on the Raykjanes peninsula, due to the fourth eruption of the volcano in three months. According to what local authorities reported, it appears to be the most powerful, with the lava reaching the barriers east of the town of Grindavik, which was evacuated months ago.