In Iceland has declared a state of emergency due to the risk of the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula. In fact, thousands of tremors were recorded near the volcano and which led the Icelandic authorities to evacuate as a precaution thousands of people living in the southwestern city of Grindavík.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) explained that it fears that large quantities of magma are spreading underground and could emerge because ”significant changes in seismic activity have been recorded”. In particular he warned of the fact that “a magma tunnel is currently forming and could reach Grindavík”. Calling on the population ”to calm”, the IMO underlined that “there is no immediate and imminent danger, the evacuation is mainly preventive and has as its main objective the safety of all residents of Grindavík”. There are around thirty active volcanoes in Iceland.