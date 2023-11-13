pictures

Aerial drone images of the serious damage in Grindavik left by the impressive seismic sequence and the strong ground deformation that continues to be recorded in the area. And that could herald the start of a volcanic eruption. Residents were allowed to briefly return to their homes to collect essential goods. Local Team was also allowed to reach Grindavik for the first time, together with Icelandic journalists.

Video by Stefano De Nicolo



04:28