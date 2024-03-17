Iceland experiences fourth volcanic eruption since last October on the peninsula Reykjanes and probably the strongest, according to the Meteorological Office of this Nordic country (IMO, in English) and geophysicists.

The eruption began on Saturday night in the Sundhnjúkagígar crater, north of the evacuated city of Grindavík, and a fissure quickly formed.e 2.9 kilometers longsimilar to that of last February 8.

The alert period was very short, since the first warning reached the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management at 18:43 GMT and the eruption was only confirmed 40 minutes laternoted the IMO.

“From initial assessments of webcam images and aerial photographs from the helicopter flight, the eruption is believed to be the largest (in terms of magma discharge) of the three previous fissure eruptions of the Sundhnúkur row of craters” , at least in its first hour of eruptive activity on Saturday, the IMO said.

Geophysicist Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson also told RÚV television that it is the most powerful eruption in the world. current system.

Less than two hours after the start of the eruption the lava front in the south was only 200 meters from the eastern barriers of Grindavík and was moving at a speed of approximately 1 kilometer per hour.

Ten minutes later the lava was between 700 and 800 meters from Grindavíkurvegur, northwest of Grindavík, and was moving at a rate of approximately 1 kilometer in 1.5 hours, according to the IMO.

About 700 people who were in the tourist Laguna Azúl were quickly evacuated, a senior police official, Bjarney Annelsdóttir, told RÚV.

Already at dawn, the Icelandic Meteorological Office indicated that the lava continued towards the south and southeast with a speed of 1 kilometer per hour.

The fissure had extended to about 3.9 kilometersaccording to what the geophysicist told RÚV.

“If the eruption continues at the same pace, the scenario of the lava reaching the ocean must be considered,” he stressed.

Five hours after the eruption, “activity was fairly constant along the entire fissure,” he added.

