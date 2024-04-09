Iceland | Experienced politician Bjarni Benediktsson as the new prime minister

The new prime minister, Bjarni Benediktsson, is one of Iceland's most experienced politicians.

Iceland got a new prime minister on Tuesday when the chairman of the Independence Party Bjarni Benediktsson was appointed to the position. They tell about it Icelandic public radio RUV and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Benediktsson's appointment was confirmed when the governing parties the Independence Party, the Progress Party and the Green Left had agreed on the matter.

Benediktsson will follow him on his mission Katrín Jakobsdóttirwhich announced last week that he would resign as prime minister and run for president. Jakobsdóttir said he was backing out also from the position of chairman of the green left party.

According to Benediktsson, political work will continue despite the change of prime minister with familiar priorities, focusing on immigration, education, employment and the energy transition.

Fresh the prime minister is one of Iceland's most experienced politicians. Benediktssn has worked as a minister for years and once before as prime minister, in 2017.

There have also been scandals along the political career. In 2016, he was in the middle of an uproar when an international group of journalists published by a huge amount of material on a Panamanian tax haven company and turned outthat Benediktsson once had a stake in an offshore investment company in the Seychelles islands.

Iceland will hold presidential elections in June. The current president Guðni Jóhannesson does not apply for an extension.