England

Southgate’s portray is experiencing an thrilling second. Gamers like Sterling, Alexander Arnold, Kane or Walker have already established themselves, and a golden brood is pulling down the gates of England. Sancho, Foden and Greenwood are going to make individuals discuss on the soccer scene, and the Manchester Metropolis star will already make his begin right now towards Iceland. Southgate maintains his wager on the protection of 5 and we’ll lastly see Harry Kane once more.

As to observe: Sancho. His identify has stirred the switch market with rumors about his departure to Manchester United. Right this moment you may have a really perfect alternative to show your self.