In Iceland, the water supplies are not only magnificent, they also have amazing properties. Hot springs rise from the depths at 280 degrees to produce geothermal energy, the national treasure, to be exploited and preserved. In the Fridheimar greenhouse, surrounded by snow fields, this energy makes tomatoes grow as if in a Mediterranean climate. “We have our own hot spring, it comes from the top of a hill 200 meters away, explains Ewa Piatek, greenhouse manager. When it gets to us, it’s almost boiling.“

Thanks to this local resource, almost free, Iceland produces 70% of the tomatoes it consumes and is the leading producer of bananas on the European continent. “Without geothermal energy, we would need a power station or to burn wood, explains the manager. It wouldn’t be worth it to produce fruits and vegetables, because the heating costs would be horribly high. ”

Geothermal energy also makes it possible to produce electricity, one of the cheapest in Europe: between 30 and 40% savings compared to France. Save this energy, not so inexhaustible according to some associations, is now one of the country’s challenges. Thanks to geothermal energy and hydraulic dams, electricity is 100% renewable in Iceland, where there are no more nuclear power stations or coal-fired power stations.

