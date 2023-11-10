Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iceland | Earthquakes continue in the southwestern parts of Iceland, there is a fear of a volcanic eruption

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Iceland | Earthquakes continue in the southwestern parts of Iceland, there is a fear of a volcanic eruption

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the eruption could happen within a few days.

Icelandic authorities were put on emergency alert on Friday after a series of strong earthquakes shook the Reykjanes peninsula in the country’s southwest. This may indicate an impending volcanic eruption.

“Earthquakes could expand from what is happening now, and this series of events could lead to an eruption,” officials said.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the eruption could happen within a few days.

in Iceland two strong earthquakes occurred on Friday, the center of which was north of Grindavík in the south-west of the country. The strong tremors were still felt about forty kilometers away in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

About 24,000 earthquakes have been registered in Iceland since the end of October.

The cause of the earthquakes is the movement of volcanic magma under the peninsula. The upward movement of magma can lead to a volcanic eruption.

See also  Energy EU energy plan unveiled: Gas companies forced to keep adequate gas stocks and member states allowed to tax giants' huge profits

#Iceland #Earthquakes #continue #southwestern #parts #Iceland #fear #volcanic #eruption

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tale e Quale Show Tournament of Champions 2023: ranking 10 November

Tale e Quale Show Tournament of Champions 2023: ranking 10 November

Recommended

No Result
View All Result