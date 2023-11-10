Iceland | Earthquakes continue in the southwestern parts of Iceland, there is a fear of a volcanic eruption

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the eruption could happen within a few days.

Icelandic authorities were put on emergency alert on Friday after a series of strong earthquakes shook the Reykjanes peninsula in the country’s southwest. This may indicate an impending volcanic eruption.

“Earthquakes could expand from what is happening now, and this series of events could lead to an eruption,” officials said.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute, the eruption could happen within a few days.

in Iceland two strong earthquakes occurred on Friday, the center of which was north of Grindavík in the south-west of the country. The strong tremors were still felt about forty kilometers away in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

About 24,000 earthquakes have been registered in Iceland since the end of October.

The cause of the earthquakes is the movement of volcanic magma under the peninsula. The upward movement of magma can lead to a volcanic eruption.