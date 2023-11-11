You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Blue Lagoon near the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP
The Blue Lagoon near the town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
The signs observed are similar to those of the first eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
Icelandic authorities declared an emergency situation after a series of earthquakes near Gindavikin the southwest of this island in the North Atlanticand warned of a possible volcanic eruption, so they ordered a preventive evacuation of this city 50 kilometers from the capital, Reykjavík.
“At this time, it is not possible to determine exactly if and where the magma could reach the surface. There are indications that a considerable amount of magma is moving in an area extending from Sundhnjúkagígarin the north, towards Grindavík,” the Icelandic meteorological service reported last night.
He specified that “the amount of magma involved is significantly higher than that observed in the largest magma intrusions associated with the eruptions of the Fagradalsfjall“.
The signs currently observed are similar to those on the eve of the first eruption of this volcano in 2021 and very similar to the seismic activity that was measured approximately a month before that eruption.
The most likely scenario now, taking the Fagradalsfjall eruption as a reference, is that “the magma takes several days (rather than hours) to reach the surface,” added the meteorological authority.
Between midnight and 2:00 p.m. local time on Friday, about 800 tremors were measured about three kilometers north of Grindavík, nine of them with a magnitude greater than 3.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Iceland #declares #emergency #series #earthquakes #warns #volcano #eruption