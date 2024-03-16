At the last minute, on the night of March 16, it was declared state of emergency in Icelandwhen a new volcanic fissure was detected on the Reykjanes Peninsula, which began to expel lava.

The eruption was reported by the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), which released live images of the bright magma flow and smoke from the Reykjanes volcanowhich has erupted for the third time this year.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced the dispatch of a helicopter to locate the new fissure and declared a state of emergency due to the eruption.

According to the IMO, the eruption occurred near the same point as a previous eruption in February, with magma flowing south and west. The fissure was estimated to have an extension of 2.9 kilometers.

Therefore, given the possibility of a new eruption, warnings have been given about the need to be prepared to act quickly. In the first instance, it was reported that the well-known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa was evacuated, as was the town of Grindavik.

This population had already been evacuated previously due to previous eruptions. The eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula have raised fears for the Svartsengi power plant, which supplies nearly 30,000 people.

Iceland volcanic history

It is worth mentioning that Iceland has approximately 33 active volcanic systems, the largest number in Europe. However, despite the danger of the matter, it has become a tourist attraction.

And volcanic activity in the region is a constant characteristic of the icelandic landscapeand on the Internet you can find various red shows like today's, which have illuminated even the sky.