Saturday, March 16, 2024
Iceland | Another lava eruption in Iceland

March 16, 2024
Iceland | Another lava eruption in Iceland

This is already the fourth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since December.

in Iceland lava has started erupting again on the ground from the same area as before in recent months, says the Icelandic Meteorological Institute. This is already the fourth eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula since December.

Lava erupts in the area between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell.

According to Iceland's Yleisradio, the Meteorological Department sent a warning of increased seismic activity shortly before 9:30 local time, and almost immediately after that, lava began to erupt.

