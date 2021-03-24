Iceland An aerial camera photographed a volcano erupting in Iceland at close range: this is how lava bubbles inside a mountain

Airplane camera photographed at close range on Tuesday, March 23, the Fagradalsfjal volcano, which began to erupt last Friday.

The video that accompanies this article shows how lava is still bubbling inside the volcano and flowing along the mountainside.

The volcano is located only about 40 kilometers from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. The area is about an hour and a half walk from the nearest road.

Thousands people are gathered to follow events. The most daring viewers have even roasted hot dogs and marshmallows in the glow. The pilot of the plane himself had cycled on the spot to immortalize the eruption, according to Reuters.

Tens of thousands of small earthquakes preceded the eruption of the volcano, which is estimated to remain relatively small.