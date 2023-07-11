started oneruption of a volcano in Iceland about 50 km from the capital Reykjavik. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption started around 4.40pm from the north side of a small mountain called Litla Hrút and the fissure is believed to be around 200m long. At the top of the volcano, a tall plume of outgoing smoke is visible.

Preceding the eruption, a series of aftershocks began in recent days in the north-east of the Fagradalsfjall volcano with a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that was felt on the Reykjanes peninsula and in the area of ​​the capital. After the first, about 2,200 tremors were recorded, the strongest of which occurred yesterday evening with a magnitude of 5.2. The Icelandic meteorological office has already taken steps in recent days to raise the alert level of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, switching it to orange.