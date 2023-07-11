started oneruption of a volcano in Iceland about 50 km from the capital Reykjavik. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption started around 4.40pm from the north side of a small mountain called Litla Hrút and the fissure is believed to be around 200m long. At the top of the volcano, a tall plume of outgoing smoke is visible.
Preceding the eruption, a series of aftershocks began in recent days in the north-east of the Fagradalsfjall volcano with a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that was felt on the Reykjanes peninsula and in the area of the capital. After the first, about 2,200 tremors were recorded, the strongest of which occurred yesterday evening with a magnitude of 5.2. The Icelandic meteorological office has already taken steps in recent days to raise the alert level of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, switching it to orange.
#Iceland #volcano #erupts #Reykjavik
