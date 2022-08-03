Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Iceland | A volcano erupts in Iceland

August 3, 2022
in World Europe
The eruption was observed about 40 kilometers from Reykjavík.

Volcano has started erupting in Iceland near the capital Reykjavik, says the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). Videos from local media show how lava was spreading from cracks in the ground, says AFP.

The eruption was observed about 40 kilometers from Reykjavik, near a mountain called Fagradalsfjall. The exact location of the eruption has not yet been confirmed, the IMO said on Twitter.

The eruption has not currently affected the operations of any airline, an official at Iceland’s national airport told AFP.

Iceland has more active volcanoes than any other European country.


