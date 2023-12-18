Monday, December 18, 2023
Iceland | A volcano erupts in Iceland

December 18, 2023
Iceland | A volcano erupts in Iceland

Authorities have feared an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula for several weeks.

Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland as a result of a strong earthquake, the Icelandic Meteorological Institute says according to Reuters.

Authorities have feared an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula for several weeks. According to Reuters, nearly 4,000 residents have been evacuated from the town of Grindavík in recent days. The Blue Lagoon spa, one of the country's most popular attractions, was also closed.

of the Icelandic public broadcasting company RUV authorities are trying to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption from the air.

Numerous earthquakes in Iceland have set the igneous magma in motion. There have been earthquakes in southwest Iceland for weeks.

The news is updated.

