The Icelandic authorities proposed to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to become a large-scale laboratory to study the effects of the COVID vaccine. The idea would be to use Iceland, a relatively isolated country of 364,000 in the heart of the North Atlantic, to conduct a study on the group immunity.

In order to carry this out, the pharmaceutical company would have to provide enough vaccines for practically the entire population of the island in a few weeks.

According to Icelandic public television RÚV, Iceland’s chief epidemiologist Thorolfur Gudnason and the founder and CEO of the biomedical company DeCode Genetics, Kári Stefánsson, had discussions with representatives of Pfizer, which has already received all the requested information and is analyzing the proposal.

Iceland argues that it can act as a laboratory for phase 4 of the vaccine, that is, the study on possible side effects and on the efficacy of vaccination by inoculating a large proportion of the population in a short period of time to control how quickly herd immunity is formed.

A small island nation is considered a good place for this type of research, and according to the latest surveys, more than 90% of Icelandic people are willing to receive the vaccine against covid.

Why should Pfizer consider shipping more doses than planned to Iceland and much earlier than scheduled, given the high demand around the world? “I believe that a phase four study, carried out once the vaccine is on the market, would provide answers to very important questions, which would be very valuable for the company and for many countries,” Gudnason told the newspaper. Morgunbladid.

Iceland, an isolated country in the Atlantic, would be a good laboratory to test the effectiveness of vaccines, experts say. Photo: AFP

The expert explained that the study would help determine what is needed to achieve group immunity; whether the vaccine is effective against different variants of the virus; what effect the lifting of border restrictions would have once herd immunity is achieved, and what potential side effects can be expected when so many people are vaccinated.

“Getting the answers to these questions can benefit not just the pharmaceutical company, but the entire world,” argued the Icelandic chief epidemiologist.

“There is an interest in working with us, but it is just a question of whether they have leftover vaccines to use for a study of this kind,” added DeCode Genetics CEO Kári Stefánsson to the newspaper. Fréttabladid. According to local media, Pfizer is expected to give a response in mid-January.

Vaccinate 82% of the population

According to local media, one of the meetings was attended by the Icelandic Prime Minister, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and the intention of the authorities would be to obtain 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which would be enough to vaccinate 82% of the population.

So far, Iceland has guaranteed delivery of 250,000 doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, enough for 125,000 people, and agreements have also been signed with Moderna, Astra Zeneca and Janssen, all within the framework of Iceland’s participation in the European cooperation.

Questions and answers about the coronavirus vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Source: AFP

Iceland’s chief epidemiologist stressed that a strong infrastructure, good monitoring of the vaccination process, a good registry and a good virus sequencing system are needed to carry out a study of this nature.

This is where DeCode Genetics comes into play, one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies in the analysis and understanding of the human genome, which has collaborated with authorities during the pandemic by offering free and voluntary tests to the general population with the aim of testing the largest possible number of inhabitants of the island.

Iceland is among the European countries that have carried out the most screening tests of the coronavirus, which has helped to implement an effective strategy on the island, based on the isolation of those infected and their contacts.

In addition, DeCode Genetics sequences all positive samples in the country, providing a wealth of information on the characteristics and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 that is expected to contribute to a better understanding of it.

Iceland registered 5,832 positives for covid and 28 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. Although it suffered a major outbreak in early European autumn, it now has the lowest incidence in Europe, with 47 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the accumulated of the last two weeks.

By Núria Vila, Malmö, special from La Vanguardia

CB