The leader of the heavy metal band Iced Earth, John Shaffer, was arrested for participating in the riots in downtown Washington on January 6. This is stated in a statement by the Indianapolis FBI branch on Twitter.

The guitarist has been charged with six charges, including involvement in violent actions in the Capitol building. According to preliminary reports, Shaffer was among those who used “bear spray” against the Capitol police.

According to media reports, the musician is present in the photographs taken during the riots. The FBI later posted these photos on a poster with a request to help identify the people involved in the storming of the Capitol.

We will remind, on January 6, protesters broke into the building of the US Congress to disrupt the approval of the presidential election results. Several people became victims of the riots in Washington, 50 law enforcement officers were injured. More than 90 criminal cases were initiated.