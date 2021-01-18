American guitarist, leader of the Iced Earth music group John Shaffer was arrested for participating in the riots on the territory of the Capitol on January 6. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by the FBI unit in Indianapolis.

“John Schaffer was arrested in connection with the January 6th Capitol incident. Schaffer has been charged with six charges, including involvement in violent actions in the Capitol building, ”reads the department’s page in Twitter…

According to preliminary data, the man was among the protesters who used “bear spray” against the police.

It is also known that the musician was captured in a picture taken during the riots, he can be seen among the crowd storming the Capitol building. The FBI later circulated a photo calling for assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

The day before, January 17, it became known that at least 300 people entered the Capitol building on the day of the riots. The count was carried out using a face recognition algorithm on hundreds of videos and photographs.

On January 6, supporters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, the US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.

The riots killed five people, including a policeman. In connection with the events in Washington, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has opened more than 160 criminal cases. The punishment for some charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol may be imprisonment up to 20 years.