Freddo espresso and freddo cappuccino, very popular drinks in Greece. Pablo Castagnola (Anzenberger/Contact)

If you think of Greek cuisine, moussaka, tzatzikifeta salad and frappé coffee. From the moment you touch down at Athens airport, you notice the omnipresence of iced coffee in plastic cups with straws sticking out of it. The taxi driver will take several sips of it on the highway from the airport to the hotel. The receptionist at the hotel will probably also greet visitors with a glass on the table, no matter what time it is. Many people you pass on the street will be carrying a coffee. You’ll be surprised by how many motorcyclists drive with one hand to hold the glass in the other. But if you’re planning a trip to Athens or the islands this summer, you should know a secret: these days, hardly anyone, except tourists, orders iced coffee. frappeThat ice thing you’ve seen everywhere is not frappeis freddo espresso.

Although the preparation is similar, the difference between a frappé and a freddo espresso The first is made with instant coffee and the second is machine-made. Before serving it with plenty of ice, it is passed through a blender to ensure its characteristic creamy texture. Sugar, optional, is added during the blending process, so when ordering it will be specified if it is a freddo espresso sketch (sugar free), a freddo espresso meterio (with little sugar) or freddo espresso glycol. People will also usually ask if it is to be taken on-site or to be taken away; this will depend on whether it is served in a glass and the price, which can be up to double if it is not taken away.

The generalization of the coffee machines in Greece It is a recent phenomenon. It happened at the beginning of this century. Until then there was only Greek coffee, which is prepared in a brikia small pot in which it is boiled and served with grounds. It is the same drink that in the neighboring country is called Turkish coffee. In fact, today, in taverns it is still the only type of coffee; the machines espresso They are only found in cafes, bakeries and petrol stations. Although new, it soon became so widespread that it became an element of national identity. 93% of Greek adults drink coffee on a daily basis. Although it is more common during the summer, freddo espresso is also drunk in winter.

Explosion after the pandemic

The final explosion in coffee consumption happened four years ago. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it increased by 10%, and even today consumption is five points above pre-pandemic levels. According to a survey conducted by Kapa Research for the Hellenic Coffee Association, 53% of Greeks consume two or more coffees a day, with the majority opting for the freddo espressoAccording to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (equivalent to the Spanish INE), coffee consumption reaches 510 cups of coffee per person per year. Annual consumption in Greece is 5 billion cups in total. This country of barely twelve million inhabitants consumes 40,000 tons of coffee each year, 60% at home and 40% outside. The value of consumption at home amounts to 400 million euros, while the market outside the home amounts to 3 billion euros.

In Mytilene, Lesbos, Panagiotis prepares two freddo espressos at Café Pi, a central establishment run by a cooperative. Panagiotis explains that for the cooperative, the coffees barely bring in any profit. With inflation soaring, if the increases are passed on to the final price, they would be too expensive, so they have less and less margin. freddo It costs three euros to drink at a table, two to take away. The cost for coffee shops has increased by more than 30% since 2022. According to a survey, 14% of consumers are considering giving up coffee for the first time for economic reasons. But in a country where everyone drinks freddo, more than a third admit that giving up this stimulant would mean reducing their social interactions.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter