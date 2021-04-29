Icebreaker Finland and Sweden plan to acquire a new generation of icebreakers – new breakers must be wider and lower-emission than the old ones

The new vessel must be more environmentally friendly and break wider gutters.

Finland and the Swedish maritime authorities have tentatively agreed on the basis on which they will work together to develop a new generation of icebreaker.

The reason for designing the new icebreaker class is that the sizes of merchant ships are increasing. In addition, their engine power is declining due to stricter environmental requirements, which is reducing the ability of ships to navigate on ice.

Finland and Sweden also have aging icebreakers that need to be replaced at some point.

In Finland, the icebreaker Voima, which was a very progressive breaker at the time, would be the first to be removed. It was introduced in 1954 and renovated in the late 1970s.

Director General of the Swedish Maritime Administration’s Sjöfartsverket Katarina Norén said a good year agothat Swedish icebreakers are already at the end of their life cycle.

The oldest icebreaker in use, Voima, was built in the early 1950s. The picture is from the ice of January 1972.­

Decision the acquisition of new breakers has not been done in either country.

“If things went as planned and how things have progressed in previous generations of breakers, then synergy will be sought here,” says the branch director. Juuso Kummala From the fairway agency.

“If shipyards can be tendered together during the construction phase, and the Swedes order x breakers and the Finns y, then the cost benefit comes from ordering together and not separately.”

However, Kummala points out that it is still possible for both countries to place their potential orders independently of each other.

Finland and Sweden agreed on joint planning more than a year ago.

The actual design worth 3-4 million euros will be done by Aker Arctic Technology. The plans should be completed by the turn of November-December.

Design has begun with research into alternative icebreaker concepts.

The price estimate for the new icebreaker was already promised for March, but it has not been completed. This is because some key price-influencing technical solutions, such as fuel, will only be decided during the spring.

The price range is indicated by the fact that Polaris, Finland’s newest icebreaker, which was completed in 2016, cost more than 120 million euros.

“We have agreed on the basic concept selection together with the Swedes, ie with which concept the design will be continued. It has resolved issues related to design, length, width and ice-breaking capacity, ”says Kummala.

I wonder the coming breaker is practically a more advanced version of Polaris.

The Polaris is a 110 meter long and 24 meter wide vessel. It is capable of breaking 1.2-meter ice at a speed of six knots. It can be fueled by both low-sulfur diesel and liquefied natural gas.

The new type of breaker must break a gutter up to 32 meters wide and is equipped with rudder propellers.

Emissions must be 70 percent lower than Urho-class icebreakers. One alternative fossil fuel is also required. According to Kummala, the fuel used by the ship will be resolved during the spring.

The life expectancy as a breaker is planned to be 50 years.

New breakers need to be even wider as the size of the vessels being assisted increases.

“At worst, the situation could be that two old breakers are needed as if in parallel to assist an equally wider merchant ship. Then we will helplessly run out of stock in between. The old gutter is not enough, which is a significant change in the operating environment that will come to the fore in the coming years, ”says Kummala.

In Finland It is the responsibility of the Fairway Agency to ensure the smooth running of winter shipping. The breakers themselves are owned by the state-owned Arctia company, from which the Fairway Agency acquires most of its icebreaking capacity.

Will icebreakers be needed in the future as the climate warms?

“We have discussed that with the Finnish Meteorological Institute. The prediction remains that icebreakers are necessary. Before climate change could have a significant impact on the need for icebreakers, we will be at the end of the century, ”Kummala answers.

“Even if the ice field shrinks, the conditions can otherwise be more difficult as the winds increase and the ice compresses, which means that in the conditions of the Gulf of Bothnia, ice can be deposited as very difficult conditions.”

Variations in extreme conditions are also a problem. Even if it took years for the Baltic Sea to freeze only at the bottom of the Gulf of Bothnia, then it will be one year when the entire Gulf of Finland is frozen.

“If there is no capacity for that demand, then there are big problems,” Kummala says.

“We have to look at the crystal ball very far. At some point, a solution has to be found. ”