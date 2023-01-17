Home page World

From: Tanya Banner

Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is also known as the “Doomsday Glacier”. If it melts, sea levels will rise worldwide. In addition, its most important task as a “brake pad” for the West Antarctic ice sheet will then no longer apply. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Cover-Images

An iceberg that served as a “brake pad” off Thwaites’ “doomsday glacier” says goodbye. Researchers fear a domino effect.

Antarctica – Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is nicknamed the “Doomsday Glacier”. Research estimates that if it melts, the sea levels will rise by around 65 centimetres. But that’s not the “doomsday scenario”. Thwaites also works with Pine Island Glacier to prevent the West Antarctic Ice Sheet from flowing into the sea.

But the “Doomsday Glacier” has long worried researchers: Studies show that the glacier is melting faster than expected and this process is already responsible for four percent of global sea level rise. Just recently, a study showed that the “doomsday glacier” is melting along its underwater edge.

Doomsday Glacier loses Iceberg

“Thwaites Glacier is really holding on with its fingernails,” said marine geophysicist Robert Larter at the presentation of the study, stating, “We should expect to see big changes in small periods of time — even from one year to the next — in the future.” will see.” Now a French researcher has noticed such a change and made it public: The iceberg B-22A has said goodbye to the Thwaites Glacier.

It is important to know that B-22A broke off the Thwaites Glacier in March 2002 and served as a giant brake pad for 20 years. In 2002, the huge iceberg was 85 kilometers long and 64 kilometers wide and got caught underground about 100 kilometers in front of the glacier. This provided additional stabilization, since ice could always form between the iceberg and the glacier.

Eisberg B-22A was a drag for 20 years

In the past few months, the B-22A iceberg has now come loose, as satellite images show the French climate researcher Simon Gascoin shows.

Gascoin and other scientists are concerned. As early as 2020, researchers predicted in a study in the Journal of Glaciology that with the departure of the iceberg “a switch to less favorable mainland sea ice conditions” would be likely. “Any decrease in the persistence or extent of continental sea ice would ultimately increase the prospect of further retreat or breakup of the Thwaites Ice Tongue,” it said.

Farewell to Iceberg B-22A could lead to domino effect

A 2022 study worries “an open water regime could also allow for the seasonal inflow of solar-warmed surface water that enhances basal melt.” In short, the departure of the B-22A iceberg could have a domino effect: the sea ice would be more exposed to the sea and storms, making it more brittle, allowing seawater to seep under Thwaites Glacier and speeding up melting. Ultimately, this could also affect the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Research suggests that a complete loss of the “doomsday glacier” and the surrounding ice basins could raise sea levels by three to ten meters. Considering that, according to the UN, about 40 percent of the world’s population currently lives only about 97 kilometers from a coast, this is a frightening scenario. (tab)