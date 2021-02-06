Ice | The skater fell on the ice in Helsinki south of Haraka Island – The ice can still be weak despite the severe frost

The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard reports that in the early part of the year, the tasks caused by falling off the ice have been especially bright on weekends, when people go outside. On Saturday morning in Helsinki, a skater fell on the ice south of Haraka Island, but got himself up and ashore.

Although There have been severe frosts in recent weeks, and despite the frost, the ice may still be weak, reminds the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.

“The quality of the ice varies even in the immediate vicinity of the beaches. When dropped on the ice, hypothermia threatens immediately, ”the Coast Guard shared on Facebook in the update is told.

Director of Maritime Rescue Marko Siro The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard says that in the early part of the year, there were tasks caused by falling off the ice, especially on weekends in bright weather, when people go outside.

In Helsinki, places of danger are, for example, the shipping lanes in front of the city, which are used for regular traffic. According to the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard, for example, the ice in the Gulf of Finland is still dangerously weak.

On Saturday morning in Helsinki, a skater fell on the ice south of Haraka Island, but got himself up and ashore.

“One can guess that the skater’s preparedness was probably at a good level. However, the areas around the fairways are areas where skating should not be practiced, ”says Siro.

Slender recommends that it is best to walk on ice, feeling the ice, and not, for example, on skis or snowmobiles, which can drift unnoticed in the middle of weak ice. Last Monday in Pikkalanlahti, a snowmobile sank through the ice. The two on board were caught in the water but got on the ice and bystanders helped them ashore.

“Now, in some areas, there is a solid ice age at the bottom of the bays, but the ice is always deceptive and therefore the person moving on the ice must be prepared to fall on the ice.”

Solid ice is sea ice that is permanently near the coast and is attached to islands, reefs, or shoals.

They vary weather conditions affect the ice situation. The snow mass that has fallen on the water areas acts as an insulation that slows down the freezing of the water, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuovinen.

“When the ice started to form in the early winter and, for example, a thick snow cover quickly rained in the southern parts of the country, the ice could not thicken and harden even though it was frosty,” says Tuovinen.

The same phenomenon still affects the freezing of the waters because the snow has not melted away.

The Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) publishes fresh online three times a month water thickness ice water observations. However, the findings are only representative of the measurement site and time in question and are therefore indicative. At the end of January, the ice thickness at the measuring sites varied from 13 centimeters in Petäjävesi to 55 centimeters in Kilpisjärvi.

The minimum load-bearing steel ice thickness for a person traveling alone is at least five centimeters, preferably ten. Steel ice is dark bluish and glassy and is formed directly from water.

weather Institute reports in turn the ice situation in the sea.

On the first day of February, the Archipelago Sea had new ice in the inner archipelago and thin flat ice in places. In the western Gulf of Finland, there was new ice and thin flat ice in the inner archipelago. The eastern Gulf of Finland had 10–25 cm thick solid ice and new ice outside.

On the ice, danger to the passer-by can be flowing waters such as rivers, bottlenecks and straits, ravines, headlands, estuaries of rivers and streams, and the sides of embankments that drop abruptly into the water.

Other danger areas include landing areas in the sewers of industrial plants and settlements, where ice is weak due to hot discharge water and flow. In addition, bridges, piers, and ships lying on ice trap heat and generate currents that weaken the ice in their immediate vicinity.

If falling on the ice is important to stay calm and cry for help, the Coast Guard emphasizes.

Ice breaking should start in the direction of entry. Naskalas, who can pull themselves over durable ice, help to fall on the ice. Once on ice, safety should be twisted, crawled and tipped until it is securely on durable ice.