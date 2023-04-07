Two people dead and nearly 1 million without power was the result of an ice storm that hit eastern Canada on Thursday and caused considerable damage, mainly in Montreal.

The storm impacted Canada’s most populous provinces – Quebec and Ontario – causing the most damage to Quebec’s power grid since 1998.

Authorities reported two dead: an eastern Ontario resident hit by a falling tree the day before, and a man hit in Quebec by a branch he was trying to cut in his backyard.

“It’s a difficult day for the people of Montreal and the people of Quebec and Ontario who are suffering from electrical damage,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Highway services worked overnight to clear streets and roads blocked by thousands of trees that had fallen under the weight of ice and damaged power lines.

“Montreal is devastated”, but the situation is “under control”, said in a press conference the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy of Quebec, Pierre Fitzgibbon, as new warnings of freezing rain were lifted.

Shelters were set up to accommodate residents without electricity, amid temperatures close to 0ºC. The work to restore power supply can take days.

In total, around 1 million Canadians were still without electricity today, the majority in Quebec.

Since last night, Montreal has been covered in a thick layer of ice. Preliminary data show that three to four centimeters of ice fell on the city in a few hours.

“It was the worst ice storm in the last 20 years,” pensioner Jean-Marc Grondin, 64, who lives in the center of the city, told AFP.

“Unfortunately, with climate change we can think that there will be more and more events of this type in the coming years”, declared François Legault, premier of the province of Quebec.