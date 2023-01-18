Ice sports | Skating associations were dismayed by the Myllypuro decision, Arhinmäki’s messages are surprising

Skating Union’s Janne Hänninen reminds that the city does not currently have a new plot of land assigned to Myllypuro’s skating rink, if a skating rink cannot be built in Myllypuro.

Myllypuron the failure of the ice rink project in the culture and leisure board pains the skating federations, which consider the ice rink project to be a vital project for the development of the sport.

Helsinki politicians decided in the culture and leisure committee on Tuesday that the location proposed for the Myllypuro hall project is not good for nature and residents. The decision was made by a vote of 7–6.

Sports Director of the Skating Union Janne Hänninen wonders about the board’s decision because, according to him, the city of Helsinki has said for years that there would be no alternative plot for the project.

“I have been involved in this project since 2016. The city’s answer was always that there is no other plot. This [lautakunnan päätös] it also sounds strange that there is a written statement from the zoning manager from spring 2021 that there is no other ready plot in the city for the project,” says Hänninen.

The construction of the hall project in Myllypuro has been opposed because it would destroy a large part of the forest and part of the rock in Myllypuro’s Matokallio.

Deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki presented in his counter proposal to the board that the city government could invite the project to investigate possible other hall locations, for example to assess the suitability of the Vuosaari sports park for the hall.

The matter has not yet been finally resolved, as the hall project will be dealt with by the city government next.

Skating Union and according to the Figure Skating Association, Myllypuro would be a good location because of the development of sports, accessibility and also the environmental friendliness of the project.

If a new location has to be found for the project, the possible completion of the project will be moved forward by years.

For the Figure Skating Association, the Myllypuro hall project is important not only for the development of top sports, but also for the growth of the association’s skating sports, says the Executive Director of the Figure Skating Association Outi Wuorenheimo.

“In the development of elite sports, we have counted quite a lot on the Myllypuro hall project. We would be able to concentrate figure skating in Myllypuro. It would mean a lot to the clubs.”

According to Wuorenheimo, the Figure Skating Association currently has five Helsinki clubs, whose skaters train in all ice rinks in Helsinki.

In the Myllypuro hall, Ice Time could be divided, for example, so that one club could be allocated one day.

“Then it would be possible to concentrate training in one hall. The movement of coaches would be reduced, not to mention that the movement of skaters from one place to another would be reduced, because a sufficient number of ancillary training facilities had been planned for the Myllypuro hall.”

Outi Wuorenheimo of the Figure Skating Association flags on behalf of the Myllypuro hall project.

Myllypuron the ice rink project is designed in such a way that it is suitable for speed skaters, rink speed skaters, figure skaters, formation skaters and also ice hockey players and Ringete players.

A speed skating track is planned for the hall and two rinks in the middle for other ice sports. However, according to Wuorenheimo, the running economy of the hall would largely rely on renting the rinks.

“We have figure skating clubs [Helsingissä] are unable to expand their operations with the current amount of ice. It is not possible to create new teams or groups.”

Wuorenheimo says that he considers the hall project also important in terms of low-threshold hobbies.

The project was originally started with speed skating in mind. The sport completely lacks indoor training conditions in Finland.

According to Janne Hänninen, the project is “a matter of life and death” for the sport.

“Speed ​​skating will end in Finland if a hall is not available in a suitable time frame. On the other hand, we are not able to get turns from any big city for rink speed skating, which is a big Olympic sport”, Hänninen says.

According to Hänninen, both unions think about the project from the perspective of the capital region, and not just from the perspective of Helsinki.

Hänninen states that the hall in Myllypuro would be in a significantly more central location than in the Vuosaari sports park.

Deputy Mayor Paavo Arhinmäki has proposed fitting the skating rink into the Vuosaari sports park.

In the hall project is to utilize the waste heat by selling it to Helen’s district heating network.

“In Myllypuro, the trunk line of Helen’s district heating network runs next to the plot. We have a letter of intent with Helen to sell waste heat to Helen’s district heating network. The green values ​​realized in Myllypuro are not possible in Vuosaari in terms of public transport and district heating,” states Hänninen.

Hänninen says that before the city government’s consideration, the parties driving the project must correct Arhinmäki’s “attitudinal messages”.

Arhinmäki published a Facebook update on Tuesday, and according to Hänninen, Arhinmäki’s writing presented the project’s finances in a bad light.

“YIT and Caverion have been developing the project with us for many years. A lot of time has been spent on it, so that the construction of the hall would be as cost-effective as possible. It seems that Arhinmäki considers the external calculation more important than YIT’s calculation for us.”

Arhinmäki wrote that “according to the project, it has an offer for construction for around 29 million euros”.

“Yes, we have an offer for a fixed price of 29 million euros. Arhinmäki’s wording calls into question whether we have an offer or not.”

According to Hänninen, the offer of 29 million is too expensive for the unions. According to him, the pain threshold is 25–26 million euros.

The war started by Russia in Ukraine has increased construction costs.

“Our goal is to get a development reservation from the city government, and then we hope that the prices will continue to fall. Hopefully, by the fall, the price would have reached a level where we could apply for a loan and be able to build in 2024.”