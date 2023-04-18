Ice sports | Myllypuro’s skating arena got a new turn again – “We don’t have time to figure anything out”

A skating arena has been planned for Matokallio in Myllypuro for years, but now the city wants to explore other options. The Skating Union wonders how there could be any alternatives right now.

Myllypuron On Monday, the skating arena planned for Matokallio received an extension from the Helsinki City Council until the end of the year.

In addition to that, the city government is asking the urban environment industry to find an alternative location for the hall together with the skating community. At least Vuosaari has come up.

The director of sports of the Finnish Skating Association, who is leading the ice rink project Janne Hänninen considers it a good thing that the project got an extension, but the new side plot is terribly unpleasant.

“We have no need to figure anything out,” says Hänninen.

Hänninen states that they now have to sit down with the city’s environmental department.

“The planning department must show where the potential places are.”

Hänninen also emphasizes that the project leaders have not gotten involved in politics, but the project has been promoted according to the steps received from the city of Helsinki.

“Every single year [vuodesta 2016] it has been said that there are no other options [kuin Matokallio].”

Worm rock has started to be criticized for environmental reasons and residents’ opposition. According to Hänninen, Vuosaari is not problem-free either.

“Even there, the residents say, at least not here.”

Residents of Myllypuro were also at the demonstration on Monday, when the city government discussed the issue. According to the organization of the demonstration, a total of around 100–150 people attended.

“Finland is a free country. Everyone can have their say,” Hänninen states.

Hänninen also does not agree that Matokallio is a bad option from an environmental point of view.

“If you think from an ecological point of view, it’s not just whether to cut down trees or not, or whether to blow up a rock.”

Hänninen refers, among other things, to the accessibility of the hall by public transport or, for example, bicycles, and to the ecological nature of the building itself.

Myllypuron The purpose of jääurheilkeskus oy is to build a multi-purpose hall for ice sports, which would include, among other things, a 400-meter long speed skating track, two ice rinks, a seating grandstand for about 2,000 people, a running track and other facilities.

The project leaders have prepared for a maximum price of 26 million euros, but according to last December’s estimate, the price tag would be 29 million euros.

However, the construction costs have gone down, as as recently as August the price was estimated at 31.6 million euros.

According to Hänninen, the goal during the summer is to get the price tag to something that the Ice Sports Center can afford.

“Let’s find out the costs and if there is anything else that could be saved and eliminated.”

The lease agreement is to be signed next autumn and construction could start in the spring or summer of 2024.

When will there be ice in the hall where you can skate?

“The hall will be ready after 1.5 years since the construction started.”

Correction April 18, 2023 at 1:23 p.m.: According to the organizer, 100–150 people attended the demonstration. Earlier in the story, 40 people were mentioned.