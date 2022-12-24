In the first days of 2023, the stars of international figure skating will give intense emotions to the general public. The best ice champions will be the protagonists of two splendid events that have both chosen Suzuki. The first date is set for Sunday 1 January 2023when channel Nine will broadcast at 18.15 i Golden Skate Awards. The evening took place at the Allianz Cloud in Milan giving life to a breathtaking show, in which art, music and sport merge.

At Epiphany, Friday 6 January 2023the Unipol Arena in Bologna will host the second edition of Bol on Ice. On this occasion, a cast of world-class champions will take to the track and offer exciting performances that will involve the audience and elicit applause and smiles from adults and children. The Bol on Ice event will be in live on Skysports and in reply on TV8 Sunday 15 January at 7pm. To open the dances will be the Golden Skate Awards, conducted by an exceptional couple, made up of Guido Bagatta and by the multiple champion and icon of international skating, as well as the face of Suzuki, Caroline Kostner. Their commentary will accompany the performances of top-level athletes on the screen, such as the Swiss Stephane Lambiel, Olympic silver medalist and two-times World Champion, and the Spanish Javier Fernandez, Olympic bronze medalist and also two-times World Champion. Rounding out the Golden Skate Awards cast will be international stars Ryan Bradley, Lason Graetz, Ekaterina Kurakova, Annette Dyrtr and Yannick Bonheur, as well as the Italian champions Matteo Rizzo, Anna Pezzetta, Lara Naki Gutmann and the couple Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri.

The second edition of Bol on Ice will see some of the best interpreters of the discipline take turns on the ice, from the French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, Olympic champions, to the already mentioned multiple world champion Javier Fernandez, passing through the vice world champion Loena Hendrickx. There will also be the strange couple made up of Vladimir Besedine Alexei Polishuk, two artists as good as comedians and as acrobats. There is also great expectation for the performance of the enfant terrible of American skating, Ilia Malinin who has become a star for being the first – and so far the only one – in the history of skating to perform the “quadruple axel”, a jump previously thought impossible. In total, skaters from 11 different nations will take to the Emilia rink, creating unique suggestions and a magical atmosphere. Among other things, the evening will be introduced by a group of over 200 skaters belonging to various sports clubs, who will present the collective choreography “On the Via Emilia”.

Through the Golden Skate Awards and the Bol On Ice Suzuki consolidates its bond with the universe of ice sports, which also sees it as the Main Partner of the FISG – Italian Ice Sports Federation since 2013. The Hamamatsu House recognizes figure skating a particular symbolic value. According to Suzuki, his champions are a perfect synthesis of elegance and speed and with their deeds they embody an ideal way of moving, in which the sense of freedom coexists with an excellent technique and with total respect for the environment. Their control and mastery are the result of long work, carried out with commitment and dedication, the same with which Suzuki develops efficient models, pleasant to use and safe in all conditions, even on a cold and treacherous surface such as ice.